Donald Trump Hails 'Dawn Of New Middle East' In Israeli Parliament Address

President Donald Trump called for "the historic dawn of a new Middle East" in an address to the Israeli parliament on Monday, as he visits the region to celebrate a deal halting the war in Gaza and securing the release of prisoners held by Hamas.

“After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace,” Trump said in remarks from the Knesset. “This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God,” he added.

Trump will also use the address to call on Israel to “translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East” while pushing Gazans to focus on “restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity, and economic development, so they can finally have the better life their children deserve,” according to excerpts released by the White House.

The president arrived early Monday in Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the families of hostages captured in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. After the Israel stop, Trump is slated to travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he is expected to meet with leaders from across the world to celebrate the deal that could bring an end to a devastating two-year war that destroyed much of Gaza and inflamed tensions across the region.

Trump has painted the agreement as a historic accomplishment that will usher in a new era of stability and prosperity, but the pact is certain to be tested in the coming days and weeks as both sides regroup. Trump plans to devote a significant portion of his speech to urging cooperation between historic rivals.

“It is more obvious than ever that the productive and responsible nations of this region should not be enemies or adversaries, you should be partners, and eventually even friends,” Trump plans to say.

The US president will also address Iran specifically, saying that “the hand of friendship and cooperation is always open” despite US and Israeli military campaigns against the Islamic republic.

Netanyahu, speaking ahead of Trump, said the deal “opens the door to an historic expansion of peace in our region, and beyond.”

“You are committed to this peace. I am committed to this peace. And together, Mr. President, we will achieve this peace,” Netanyahu said.

Under the agreement, Hamas released Monday the 20 last living hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack, and is expected to turn over the remains of about two dozen who died in captivity. Israel, in turn, will pull back troops to an agreed upon line and release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The breakthrough represents the culmination of intense diplomatic efforts spearheaded by the US with the assistance of mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey. Trump’s Monday address came two weeks after he publicly unveiled the broad peace plan alongside Netanyahu at the White House.