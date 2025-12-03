US Pauses Immigration Applications From 19 'High-Risk' Countries: Check Full List

The attacker is suspected to be a 29-year-old Afghan national. “This memorandum mandates that all aliens meeting these criteria undergo a thorough re-review process, including a potential interview and, if necessary, a re-interview, to fully assess all national security and public safety threats,” the document said.

The pause is applicable to several immigration procedures, most notably green card applications and citizenship claims. Lawyers working for immigrants reported cancellation of naturalisation ceremonies and interviews for immigration status, according to a New York Times (NYT) report.

Texas-based immigration solicitor Ana Maria Schwartz revealed that two Venezuelan clients arrived at a Houston field office of US Citizenship and Immigration Services only to discover their interviews were scrapped without explanation, the NYT report added.

Immigration specialists have also said that America has always subjected applicants to rigorous scrutiny, highlighting how the Trump administration continues to widen the grounds for blocking or stalling foreign nationals' arrival.

“This sort of cross-checking of records, seeking information about past criminal behaviour — that is all part of the very, very narrow path towards legal immigration status in the United States,” Sameer Ashar, a clinical professor of law at the University of California at Irvine, was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.