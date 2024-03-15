U.S. Moves To Impose Ban On TikTok; List Of Countries Where Video-Sharing App Is Banned

Amid global concerns over data safety, the United States is moving to impose a ban on video-sharing app TikTok.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that demands TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company, Bytedance, to divest from the platform or face a ban. More than half of the 50 U.S. states have already banned TikTok from government devices, besides public universities that have banned the app on university Wi-Fi networks and devices. The company claims it has 170 million users in the U.S.

TikTok is banned in several countries across the world. Following a clash at the border, India banned TikTok and many other Chinese apps in 2020 over privacy and security concerns.

Three top European Union (EU) bodies including the European Commission, European Parliament and the EU Council have banned their staff from using TikTok on their corporate phones. NATO has also banned its staffers from downloading the app on NATO-issued devices.