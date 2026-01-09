US Mortgage Bonds Rally as Trump Demands $200 Billion of Purchases

The 30-year mortgage rate averaged 6.16% in the week ending Jan. 8, Freddie Mac said on Thursday, near the lowest level since Oct. 2024.

Citigroup estimated late last year that if the two GSEs were to boost their portfolios by $250 billion then risk premiums on the bonds could drop by about 0.25 percentage points, potentially translating into a similar size drop in the mortgage rates that consumers pay.

Still, some analysts weren’t convinced the move would have a major impact. Neil Dutta, Renaissance Macro Research’s head of economics, noted that mortgage spreads have already tightened.

“So, I am not sure what this action will really do. Much of the juice appears to have been squeezed,” Dutta said.

Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said Thursday the bond purchases “can be executed very quickly. We have the capability, we have the cash to do it, and we are going to go about executing it very smartly and in a very big way.”

Pulte said the bond-buying initiative made for a “one-two punch” with a plan Trump announced Wednesday to ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes. Trump said he planned to elaborate on the plan and other affordability proposals when he speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month.

The initiatives come after the president’s advisers have repeatedly raised alarms that cost of living has become a political albatross for the GOP and could cost the party control of Congress in elections this fall.