US May Deny Visas Over Obesity After Rubio's New Directive

The United States may deny visas because of obesity post new directive from the Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He asked diplomats to factor in obesity alongside various chronic conditions as among the reason to reject foreigns applying for the US visas, Politico reported.

Politico viewed the excerpts of the cable..

The new guidance is a strict interpretation of the US Government's 'public charge' rule. The rule prohibits prospective immigrants from entering the country in case they are deemed likely to require public assistance later. The assistance could be supplemental security income, funding from the temporary assistance for the needy families, Politico said.