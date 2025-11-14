US May Deny Visas Over Obesity After Rubio's New Directive
Rubio's guidance is an extension of the administration's efforts to focus federal spending on US citizens, White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly said
The United States may deny visas because of obesity post new directive from the Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He asked diplomats to factor in obesity alongside various chronic conditions as among the reason to reject foreigns applying for the US visas, Politico reported.
Politico viewed the excerpts of the cable..
The new guidance is a strict interpretation of the US Government's 'public charge' rule. The rule prohibits prospective immigrants from entering the country in case they are deemed likely to require public assistance later. The assistance could be supplemental security income, funding from the temporary assistance for the needy families, Politico said.
Self-sufficiency has been a part of the principle of the US immigration policy for a long time, and the public charge ground of inadmissibility has been a part of the immigration law for more than 100 years, the cable stated, as reported by Politico.
Visa officers will also screen for and consider cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and diabetes as per new instruction, the cable said.
For 100 years, the State Department's policy has given the authority to reject visas to applicants who has the potential to become a financial burden to taxpayers, such as individuals seeking publicly funded healthcare in the US, and further drain their healthcare resources from American citizens, Kelly said as Politico mentioned.
“President [Donald] Trump’s Administration is finally fully enforcing this policy, and putting Americans first.”
Trump is attempting to substantially reduce both the legal and illegal immigration to the US after returning to the White House in January. His efforts includes stricter interpretation and enforcement of existing immigration laws, Politico reported.