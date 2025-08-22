US Losing Its Charm? Angelina Jolie Latest Hollywood Celebrity Planning To Relocate

The land of the free, Hollywood glamour, technological advancement and entrepreneurial opportunities has long embodied the American dream. But the glitz seems to be losing its shine, with several prominent actors choosing to leave the United States of America, Angelina Jolie being the latest.

As per latest reports, Jolie, 50, is reportedly exploring multiple options abroad and is expected to relocate as early as next year. She joins a growing list of celebrities, including Richard Gere, Ellen DeGeneres and Eva Longoria, who have already decided to move overseas.

But it isn't just celebrities who are considering a new life abroad. Following President Donald Trump’s re-election, nearly 51,000 people searched “how to move to X country” on Google, according to a CNBC survey.

Hence, the question that's running in everyone's mind-is the United States of America losing its charm?