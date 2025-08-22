US Losing Its Charm? Angelina Jolie Latest Hollywood Celebrity Planning To Relocate
Astons' analysis of US Federal Register data shows that in 2024, an estimated 4,819 citizens expatriated — an annual rise of 47.8%.
The land of the free, Hollywood glamour, technological advancement and entrepreneurial opportunities has long embodied the American dream. But the glitz seems to be losing its shine, with several prominent actors choosing to leave the United States of America, Angelina Jolie being the latest.
As per latest reports, Jolie, 50, is reportedly exploring multiple options abroad and is expected to relocate as early as next year. She joins a growing list of celebrities, including Richard Gere, Ellen DeGeneres and Eva Longoria, who have already decided to move overseas.
But it isn't just celebrities who are considering a new life abroad. Following President Donald Trump’s re-election, nearly 51,000 people searched “how to move to X country” on Google, according to a CNBC survey.
Hence, the question that's running in everyone's mind-is the United States of America losing its charm?
Hollywood Loses Shine
Before Jolie, popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have moved to England from California in response to the 2024 election results. Another popular talk show host Jimmy Kemmel recently announced his Italian citizenship.
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria announced in November that she had left the US and lives full time in Spain and Mexico. Meanwhile, Richard Gere and his wife along with their kids have relocated to Spain. Suits star Gabriel Macht, had left the US with his family as well.
Actor and talk show host Rosie O'Donnell recently confirmed that she has moved from the US to Ireland with her daughter. The actor is also in the process of becoming an Irish citizen.
Why Are Americans Leaving?
Political uncertainty following the 2024 US presidential elections, rising crime rates, and the added financial burden is pushing Americans to seek a life abroad.
According to a CNBC report, the primary motivation for leaving the US is the pursuit of enrichment, growth, and adventure. About 56% of respondents feel the US is too conservative, while 53% believe the nation is deeply divided. Additionally, 41% of Americans moving abroad do so in hopes of saving money.
Safety and quality of life also play a key role. Many expats want greater freedom and to avoid the constant threat of gun violence. Around 30% aim to retire overseas, 17% plan to relocate through skilled worker visas, and 18% are exploring digital nomad visas.
Astons’ analysis of US Federal Register data shows that in 2024, an estimated 4,819 citizens expatriated—an annual rise of 47.8%. By year-end, the figure is expected to approach 5,000, the highest since 2020.
European Escape
Europe has become the top destination for Americans seeking better quality of life, healthcare, and cultural experiences, with Greece, Portugal, and Italy leading the list.
The United Kingdom and Ireland are also witnessing a surge, with over 1,900 applying for British passports and 4,700 seeking Irish citizenship through ancestry in early 2025. Survey-takers most recommend Portugal, followed by France, Spain, Greece, and Switzerland, according to CNBC.