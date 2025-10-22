‘US Loses $411 Billion Annually’: UC Berkeley Prof Raises Alarm Over Impact Of Sleep Deficiency

Sleep deprivation is not just a health concern, it could be a major economic burden as well. Chronic sleep deficiency leads to an estimated loss of $411 billion each year in the United States, according to author and professor at the University of California, Berkeley, Matthew Walker.

The losses are due to reduced workplace productivity and cognitive impairment similar to being drunk. They also strain healthcare and public safety systems because of chronic illnesses and accidents involving driving while being sleep-deprived, the UC Berkeley professor, popularly known as Matt Walker, highlighted in a podcast on Oct. 20.

Walker, professor of Neuroscience and Psychology at UC Berkeley, emphasised the economic costs of sleep deficiency. “Sleep is not a luxury; it is a biological necessity and an economic engine. Chronic sleep deficiency drains the U.S. economy by an estimated $411 billion per year—roughly 2.3% of GDP. That’s lost innovation, accuracy, and attention,” he wrote in a post on X, sharing his podcast.