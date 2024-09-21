US Leans on Shipbuilding Prowess of Allies to Compete With China

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Japan and South Korea in April, where he toured Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.’s shipyard in Yokohama, as well as Hanwha’s and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.’s facilities. He praised their efficiency and technology, and encouraged them to invest in America.

Hanwha was one of the first to respond to the plea. In June, it announced the acquisition of Philly Shipyard in a deal valued at $100 million. The following month, it secured an agreement with the US Navy that allows it to handle maintenance and repair projects for Navy vessels, leading to its first contract.

Local rival Hyundai was also licensed in July to provide those services, adding to the possibilities for future cooperation.

Speaking at a christening ceremony for a new ship at the Philly Shipyard last week, David Kim, executive vice president at Hanwha Defense USA, said the purchase of the shipyard will “help the government with some of its priorities with respect to the Navy and the plans that it has going forward.”

“We think it’s an opportunity to help the company grow, help invest in the workforce, create more jobs, be a part of the community,” Kim told Bloomberg News on Sept. 9.

‘Black Eye’

Yet the recent furore over Nippon Steel Corp.’s takeover bid for United States Steel Corp. may make some foreign firms think twice about investing in the US, especially if it could raise national security concerns. President Joe Biden is set to block the steel deal, threatening to strain relations with Japan, a key ally.

In Hanwha’s case, its purchase of Philly Shipyard is likely to be approved partly because South Korea is an ally, according to Colin Grabow, associate director at the Cato Institute, who focuses on trade.

“It would be a total black eye” for Del Toro and the administration if the deal were blocked after they’ve encouraged foreign companies to come, Grabow said, adding that Italy’s Fincantieri SpA and Australia’s Austal Ltd. already build ships for the US Navy.

Even with support from Hanwha and possibly other Asian firms, it would take the US years to build up its capacity and drive down costs significantly enough to improve an industry that remains a tiny fraction of China’s. At the beginning of 2023, China had orders for 1,794 large commercial ships, South Korea had 734, and Japan had 587. America had just five.

US shipbuilding is heavily shielded by laws such as the Jones Act, a century-old regulation that requires vessels moving goods between US ports to be built, owned and crewed by Americans. While it has seen amendments over the years, the Act remains popular as it’s seen as promoting national security and preserving jobs. Critics argue that it stifles competition and inflates costs, contributing to the inefficiencies that the industry faces today.

The gap in US-China maritime power has implications for the world’s biggest economy and national security. Despite 80% of global trade and over 90% of military supplies and fuel traveling by sea, the US shipbuilding industry accounts for less than 1% of the world’s commercial vessels. As the top importer and second-largest exporter, the US is heavily reliant on foreign companies for shipping, port access and shipbuilding.