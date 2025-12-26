US Launches Strike Targeting ISIS In Nigeria, Donald Trump Says

The US launched a military strike in Nigeria against Islamic State targets, President Donald Trump said.

In a social media post, Trump said he directed American forces to carry out “a powerful and deadly strike” against ISIS. US Africa Command said in a subsequent statement that the attack came “at the request of Nigerian authorities” and killed multiple ISIS terrorists.

Trump in November threatened possible US military action against Islamist militants in Nigeria if the country’s government didn’t halt the groups’ “killing of Christians.”

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” Trump said. “I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened there would be “more to come” if the group does not stop going after “innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere).”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the strikes, including the number of those impacted or the weaponry used.