US Launches Military Strikes Against Venezuela Amid Rising Tensions — All You Need To Know

The United States has reportedly carried out military strikes inside Venezuela. Explosions shook the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, following months of threats by US President Donald Trump against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan government said that attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and mobilise defence forces. Blasts, aircraft and black smoke were reported across Caracas from around 2 a.m. (11.30 a.m. IST) on Jan. 3 for around 90 minutes, Reuters reported.

As per reports, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an order prohibiting American planes from flying in Venezuelan airspace. The FAA released a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) banning American aircraft from operating at all altitudes within Venezuela.