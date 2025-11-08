US Launches 175 Investigations Into Suspected Misuse of H-1B Visa Scheme: Report

The US Department of Labor (DOL) has opened more than 175 investigations into suspected misuse of the H-1B visa programme, according to a Fox News report.

In September, the DOL rolled out Project Firewall to make sure companies focus on hiring American citizens and avoid taking advantage of the visa system.

Project Firewall was introduced shortly after President Donald Trump issued a proclamation requiring a one-off payment of $100,000 for H-1B visa applications.

The Labor Department did not disclose details about the 175 investigations, which involved over $15 million in unpaid wages owed to employees. Nonetheless, the inquiries revealed several troubling issues.

Among the key issues identified was that several highly qualified foreign employees were earning significantly less than the salaries stated in their job listings. According to the DOL, this practice not only reduced pay levels for visa holders but also pressured equally qualified American workers to accept lower wages to remain competitive.