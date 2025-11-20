US Labour Department Cancels October Jobs Report For The First Time Since 2013

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has cancelled the release of the October jobs report due to the government shutdown, which prevented the collection of necessary data.

The BLS, which informs statistics like the unemployment rate said that the figures couldn’t be gathered retroactively and hence the statistics won’t be published as a result.

In a press release, the BLS said, "BLS will not publish an October 2025 Employment Situation news release. Establishment survey data from the Current Employment Statistics survey for October 2025 will be published with the November 2025 data."

However, this combined report is now scheduled for release on December 16, two weeks later than the typical monthly schedule, slated to release on December 5, 2025.

This marks the first time the report has been cancelled since 2013.

Along with the employment situation news, the household survey data from the current population survey could not be collected for the October 2025 reference period due to a lapse in appropriations.

"The collection period for November 2025 data will be extended for both surveys, and extra processing time will be added," said the release.