US Job Openings Rise To Five-Month High, But Layoffs Also Up

While openings advanced, it was only was driven by a handful of industries like retail and wholesale trade industries, as well as health care. The latter has been the biggest driver of job growth this year.

Meanwhile, the number of layoffs in October rose to 1.85 million, the highest since the start of 2023, according to the JOLTS report. Dismissals picked up in leisure and hospitality, as well as manufacturing. And hiring declined by 218,000 from the month prior to 5.15 million.

That’s consistent with more modest demand for labor in some sectors as employers adjust to a higher-cost environment, partly due to US trade policy, and lingering economic uncertainty. Other data point to a pickup in job-cut announcements.