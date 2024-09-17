US-India Ties Are In An Era Of Convergence, Says American Diplomat

He said like any other country, the US and India do not agree on everything.

"Yet this is an era that now has solid foundations and a bright path ahead," said Verma, who served as US Ambassador to India from 2015 to 2017. There are at least four important vectors -- science and technology, building and developing the architecture of the Indo-Pacific and multilateral institutions, defence and trade and people-to-people relationships -- where two nations can work together in the coming years.