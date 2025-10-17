US Imposes $1,000 Immigration Parole Fee Effective October: Who Needs To Pay?

Federal Register notice details a few categories of people who are exempt from the parole fee, primarily addressing urgent humanitarian and public interest situations. According to USCIS, the categories include:

Medical emergencies: Those with life-threatening conditions unable to obtain treatment in their home country.

Parents or guardians: Accompanying minors under the medical emergency exemption.

Organ or tissue donors: Those entering the US to donate organs or tissues, where standard visa processing would cause a delay.

Visiting a dying relative: Individuals who need to reach the US urgently due to an imminent death in the family.

Attending a funeral: Those seeking to attend a close relative’s funeral when normal visa procedures would be too slow.

Adopted children with urgent medical needs: Children under final adoption-related visas requiring immediate treatment.

Advance parole for adjustment applicants: Lawful adjustment of status applicants under Section 245 of the INA returning to the United States.

Paroled for immigration hearings: Foreign nationals paroled back from contiguous countries for immigration hearings.

Cuban and Haitian entrants: Individuals granted status under Section 501(e) of the Refugee Education Assistance Act of 1980.

Law enforcement assistance: Individuals providing significant public benefit, such as assisting US authorities in legal or investigative matters, where a normal visa could not be obtained in time.