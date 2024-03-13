U.S. House Passes Bill That Would Force TikTok Sale Or Ban It

Under Trump, the US government oversaw an agreement under which ByteDance would sell its American assets to a group led by American technology giant Oracle Corp. After that deal collapsed and Biden became president, TikTok agreed to a plan known as Project Texas under which Oracle would host US user data, review TikTok’s software, and appoint a government-approved oversight board. But US officials later said Project Texas didn’t go far enough, and urged ByteDance to sell. The company refused.