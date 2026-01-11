US Hikes Premium Processing Fee Of H-1B, Other Visa Services Effective March 2026. Check Details

The United States has raised the fee for premium processing of various visa services, including H-1B, which is used by a vast section of Indian professionals working in American companies.

The fee is being raised to reflect the amount of inflation from June 2023 through June 2025, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a release.

"This rule is effective on March 1, 2026. If you submit a request for premium processing postmarked on or after March 1, 2026, you must include the new fee for the specific benefit you are requesting," it said.

As per the revision, immigrants filing for Form I-129 petition for H-1B status will be charged a premium processing fee of $2,965, as against the current levy of $2,805.

The same premium processing fee will be charged while filing Form I-129 petition for various other visa services, including L-1, O-1, P-1 and TN.