Charlie Kirk Killing Suspect Tyler Robinson Arrested On Murder, Weapon Offences

The man accused of killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk— identified as Tyler Robinson — was arrested on suspicion of murder and weapons offenses.

Robinson is being held in county jail in Utah without bail, according to court documents. He was arrested by law enforcement, after a family member alerted authorities that he had confessed, or at least implied involvement, in the killing, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Friday.

No formal charges have been filed against Robinson, but authorities in Utah said they intend to file them early next week.

Kirk, 31, executive director of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot in the neck Sept. 10 as he spoke at an outdoor student event before a crowd of more than 3,000 at Utah Valley University in Orem, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.