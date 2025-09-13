Charlie Kirk Killing Suspect Tyler Robinson Arrested On Murder, Weapon Offences
Kirk, 31, executive director of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot in the neck Sept. 10 as he spoke at an outdoor student event.
The man accused of killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk— identified as Tyler Robinson — was arrested on suspicion of murder and weapons offenses.
Robinson is being held in county jail in Utah without bail, according to court documents. He was arrested by law enforcement, after a family member alerted authorities that he had confessed, or at least implied involvement, in the killing, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Friday.
No formal charges have been filed against Robinson, but authorities in Utah said they intend to file them early next week.
Kirk, 31, executive director of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot in the neck Sept. 10 as he spoke at an outdoor student event before a crowd of more than 3,000 at Utah Valley University in Orem, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Manhunt
The killing sparked a manhunt that involved federal, state and local authorities. Investigators at the school and the Federal Bureau of Investigation seized on surveillance footage of a man arriving on campus in a gray Dodge Challenger the morning of Sept. 10.
The video showed the suspect in a plain maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo and light shoes. When investigators encountered Robinson in Washington County, in southwestern Utah, in the early hours Friday, he was wearing clothes consistent with those images, Cox said.
“This is certainly about the tragic death, assassination, political assassination of Charlie Kirk, but it is also much bigger than an attack on an individual, it is an attack on all of us,” said Cox, who has called for the death penalty in the case.
During a press conference Friday, authorities said a family member told investigators that Robinson had become more political in recent years. The relative recalled a dinner shortly before the shooting when Robinson mentioned Kirk’s planned appearance at the university and criticized him as “full of hate and spreading hate.” The same family member confirmed Robinson drove a gray Challenger.
Investigators also interviewed Robinson’s roommate, who said Robinson had made a joke on Discord, according to Cox. When pressed, the roommate opened the app and allowed investigators to photograph messages linked to a contact named “Tyler.” The messages included references to retrieving a rifle from a drop point, leaving it wrapped in a towel in a bush, engraving bullets and using a distinctive scope. One message noted that Robinson had changed outfits.
33 Hours
Cox said investigators discovered inscriptions engraved on bullet casings found with the rifle. One such inscription, on an unfired casing, read: “Hey fascist! Catch!” Cox said that inscription showed the gunman’s intent. “I think that speaks for itself,” the governor said.
FBI Director Kash Patel said it took 33 hours from the shooting for Robinson to be taken into custody. Patel said the FBI’s rapid push for public assistance generated more than 11,000 leads in two days.
The FBI on Thursday recovered what they believed was the high-powered rifle use to kill Kirk and released photos of the person of interest. On Thursday night, federal investigators then released a surveillance video as the manhunt for the gunman intensified.
Robert Bohls, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City office, has disclosed that the bolt-action rifle was found in a wooded area near the school in Orem, where the gunman fled after the attack. The weapon is being examined at the bureau’s laboratory, along with other evidence that includes footwear impressions and palm prints collected at the scene.
Trump first revealed the suspect had been caught in a Fox News appearance.
“I hope he was going to be found guilty, I would imagine, and I hope he gets the death penalty,” Trump said. “What he did. Charlie Kirk was the finest person that he didn’t deserve this. He worked so hard and so well. Everybody liked him.”
Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 with Bill Montgomery. The nonprofit supports “identifying, organizing, and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets, and limited government,” among high school and college students, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He played a pivotal role in energizing younger conservative voters to back Trump in his presidential bids. A self-described free speech advocate, Kirk enjoyed debating those with opposing views, and took staunchly conservative views on cultural issues such as race and gender, such as attacking critical race theory and criticizing same-sex marriage.
Kirk was at Utah Valley University for his group’s American Comeback Tour, and was addressing mass shootings when he was shot.