U.S. Green Card Approval Sink To All-Time Low Of 3% In 2024

A grim reality awaits U.S. green card applicants, as only 3% of the overall applicants are expected to receive permanent status in the current financial year, according to a report from the Cato Institute.

This accounts for an all-time low approval rate for green card applicants.

The Cato Institute research adds that the low approval rate is exacerbated by a strong surge in pending applications at the start of this fiscal, which stood at approximately 34.7 million.

In stark contrast, the total number of backlogs in 1996 stood at 10 million.