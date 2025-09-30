US Govt Heading Towards Shutdown: What Does It Really Mean?—Here's All You Need To Know

US President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders appeared to make little progress during a White House meeting aimed at averting a government shutdown, which could disrupt a wide range of services as early as Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Both sides emerged from the meeting pointing fingers, each suggesting the other would be to blame if Congress fails to extend funding past the Sept. 30 midnight deadline. “I think we're headed to a shutdown,” Vice President JD Vance said, reported Reuters.