US Government Shutdown: How H-1B Visa Processing Affects Indians?

A company first files a Labour Condition Application (LCA) with the Department of Labour (DOL). Once the LCA is certified, the company files an H-1B petition with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Gunara explains that while the USCIS operations won't be affected (as it runs on filing fees), the DOL requires congressional funding to operate. Therefore, the DOL has stopped all immigration-related work, including certifying LCAs, until a funding bill is passed.

"What this means is that no one can get a new H-1B, transfer employers, or change status to H-1B unless they already got the LCA certified and downloaded before today," Gunara said. "Anyone who doesn't have a certified LCA will have to wait for the government to reopen to have their H-1B processes continued," as reported by NDTV.