US Government Shutdown: 7,50,000 Federal Workers Could Be Furloughed
Roughly 7,50,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, some potentially fired by the Trump administration.
The United States of America is facing yet another uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to keep government programmes and services running by Wednesday's deadline.
As reported by news agency PTI, roughly 7,50,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, some potentially fired by the Trump administration. Many offices will be shuttered, perhaps permanently, as Trump vows to "do things that are irreversible, that are bad" as retribution.
Economic Fallout Expected
Due to Trump's deportation agenda, the economic fallout is expected to ripple nationwide. Trump, who privately met with congressional leadership this week, appeared unable to negotiate any deal between Democrats and Republicans to prevent that outcome. The government is slated to release its monthly jobs report on Friday, though it's uncertain if it will actually be issued.
While financial markets have mostly remained unfazed during previous shutdowns, a Goldman Sachs analysis suggests this time might be different, partly because there are no signs of broader negotiations underway.
In preparation for a funding lapse, the Trump administration, through the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has reportedly instructed agencies to prepare for more than typical furloughs. This includes plans for mass firings of federal workers, which aligns with the administration's broader goal, spearheaded by its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to significantly shrink the size of the federal government.
The administration has also warned it may focus cuts on programs important to Democrats. Trump stated the administration could focus on "cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programmes that they like," as reported by news agency PTI.
What Stays Open and What Could Close
The Medicare and Medicaid health care programmes are expected to continue, though staffing shortages could mean delays for some services. The Pentagon would still function. And most employees will stay on the job at the Department of Homeland Security.
As agencies sort out which workers are essential, or not, Smithsonian museums are expected to stay open at least until Monday. A group of former national park superintendents urged the Trump administration to close the parks to visitors, arguing that poorly staffed parks in a shutdown are a danger to the public and put park resources at risk.
During Trump's first term, the nation endured its longest-ever shutdown, 35 days, over his demands for funds Congress refused to provide to build his promised US-Mexico border wall.
In 2013, the government shut down for 16 days during the Obama presidency over GOP demands to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Other closures date back decades.
