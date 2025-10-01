US Government Shutdown: 7,50,000 Federal Workers Could Be Furloughed

Due to Trump's deportation agenda, the economic fallout is expected to ripple nationwide. Trump, who privately met with congressional leadership this week, appeared unable to negotiate any deal between Democrats and Republicans to prevent that outcome. The government is slated to release its monthly jobs report on Friday, though it's uncertain if it will actually be issued.

While financial markets have mostly remained unfazed during previous shutdowns, a Goldman Sachs analysis suggests this time might be different, partly because there are no signs of broader negotiations underway.

In preparation for a funding lapse, the Trump administration, through the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has reportedly instructed agencies to prepare for more than typical furloughs. This includes plans for mass firings of federal workers, which aligns with the administration's broader goal, spearheaded by its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to significantly shrink the size of the federal government.

The administration has also warned it may focus cuts on programs important to Democrats. Trump stated the administration could focus on "cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programmes that they like," as reported by news agency PTI.