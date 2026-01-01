US Freezes Childcare Payments To Minnesota Over Fraud Claims

The Trump administration is freezing childcare payments to Minnesota and demanding a comprehensive audit to identify any illicit activity in government programs, escalating a fight with the state over alleged fraud.

“We have frozen all child care payments to the state of Minnesota,” Jim O’Neill, the deputy secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday in a post on X, citing allegations that the state “funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to fraudulent daycares” over the last decade.

O’Neill also demanded Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz carry out a “comprehensive audit of these centers,” including “attendance records, licenses, complaints, investigations, and inspections.”

US President Donald Trump and his administration have focused on allegations of fraud in the state, in particular cases involving people of Somali origin, and accused Walz of mishandling government funding. The scrutiny on Minnesota has intensified following a recent viral video that purported to reveal fraud in day-care centers.

Trump on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, derided Walz as a "Crooked” governor. In a post that mocked US Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat of Somali origin, the president alleged that “Much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia."

“Send them back from where they came, Somalia, perhaps the worst, and most corrupt, country on earth,” he added.

Walz and his team have accused Trump of needlessly politicizing the issue instead of working to address concerns.

"This is Trump’s long game," Walz said in an X post on Tuesday following O’Neill’s announcement. “We’ve spent years cracking down on fraudsters. It’s a serious issue - but this has been his plan all along. He’s politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans."

The moves by HHS follow an announcement by the US Small Business Administration last week that the administration is halting $5.5 million in annual funding to Minnesota "pending further review," citing fraud allegations involving government loans. The Trump administration has repeatedly sought to withhold funding to Democratic-run states and cities.