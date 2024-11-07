US Fed Meeting: Date, Time, What To Expect And How To Watch Jerome Powell's Speech Live
This is the first US Fed policy meeting after the results of the US Presidential Elections 2024.
Big announcements are expected from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting which began on November 6. The US Fed will announce its new benchmark interest rate decision on November 7. This is the first US Fed policy meeting after the results of the US Presidential Elections 2024, where Donald Trump returned to the White House defeating Kamala Harris. Jerome Powell-led committee had announced a 50 basis points rate cut in its previous meeting in September.
Here's all you need to know about the US Fed Meeting:
US Fed Meeting: Date and Time
The FOMC meeting began on November 6 and will end on November 7. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at around 2:30 pm local time (around 12:30 am IST) on November 7.
US Fed Meeting: Where and How to Watch FOMC Meet?
The press conference after the Fed meeting will be streamed live on the YouTube Channel of NDTV Profit.
The US Fed will also broadcast the press conference on its official website at https://www.federalreserve.gov/live-broadcast.htm. The conference will also be streamed live from their social media channels including their YouTube channel.
US Fed Meeting: What to Expect?
The current Federal Reserve Meet is the 7th meeting of this year and the first after the US presidential elections, where Donald Trump came back as the 47th President of the United States. During the last Fed meeting held in September, the US Fed for the first time since 2020 announced a rate cut.
The Fed cut its rates by 50 basis points in September, with the current federal fund rate sitting at 4.75% to 5%.
Wall Street experts and economists broadly expect the Fed to cut its interest rates in this meeting as well.
According to a Bloomberg report, US policymakers have already expressed their desire to go ahead with a more gradual manner of rate cuts after bringing them down by half a percentage point in September. Economists are widely expecting a 25 basis points rate cut this time, followed by another one in December. The weak hiring report that came out last week has only strengthened their assumptions.