US Fed Meeting: Date, Time, What To Expect And How To Watch Jerome Powell's Speech Live

The current Federal Reserve Meet is the 7th meeting of this year and the first after the US presidential elections, where Donald Trump came back as the 47th President of the United States. During the last Fed meeting held in September, the US Fed for the first time since 2020 announced a rate cut.

The Fed cut its rates by 50 basis points in September, with the current federal fund rate sitting at 4.75% to 5%.

Wall Street experts and economists broadly expect the Fed to cut its interest rates in this meeting as well.

According to a Bloomberg report, US policymakers have already expressed their desire to go ahead with a more gradual manner of rate cuts after bringing them down by half a percentage point in September. Economists are widely expecting a 25 basis points rate cut this time, followed by another one in December. The weak hiring report that came out last week has only strengthened their assumptions.