US Faces Worst Airline Disruption On Govt Shutdown: Over 2,800 Flights Cancelled; 10,000 Delayed

US Government Shutdown Impact: Thousands of travelers had their flights delayed or canceled in the worst day for disruptions since the start of a US government shutdown. According to Reuters, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned of worse to come in the run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

US-based airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights and delayed more than 10,200 on Sunday, Nov.9 in the third day of government-mandated flight cuts due to rising air traffic control staffing. The government shutdown, which has reached a record 40 days, has led to shortages of air traffic controllers who, like other federal employees, have not been paid for weeks.