US Faces Worst Airline Disruption On Govt Shutdown: Over 2,800 Flights Cancelled; 10,000 Delayed
US Govt Shutdown Impact: The government shutdown, which has reached a record 40 days, has led to shortages of air traffic controllers.
US Government Shutdown Impact: Thousands of travelers had their flights delayed or canceled in the worst day for disruptions since the start of a US government shutdown. According to Reuters, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned of worse to come in the run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
US-based airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights and delayed more than 10,200 on Sunday, Nov.9 in the third day of government-mandated flight cuts due to rising air traffic control staffing. The government shutdown, which has reached a record 40 days, has led to shortages of air traffic controllers who, like other federal employees, have not been paid for weeks.
Millions of students usually travel in the run-up to Thanksgiving, one of the most important US holidays, which this year falls on Nov. 27, 2025. The US Senate voted to advance a bill to end the government shutdown late on Sunday, sending shares of US carriers up before the bell on Monday, Nov. 10. United Airlines led gains with a 1.9% rise in premarket trading, followed by Delta and American Airlines both up 1.4% while Alaska Air rose 1%.
As per Reuters, the Federal Aviation Administration instructed airlines to cut 4% of daily flights starting on Friday at 40 major airports because of air traffic control safety concerns. Reductions in flights are mandated to reach 6% on Tuesday and then hit 10% by November 14.
American Airlines urged quick approval of the Senate bill, noting that for 40 days "federal aviation workers haven't been paid and our customers have endured thousands of delays and cancellations due to the government shutdown."