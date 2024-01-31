US F-16 Jet Fighter Crashes Off South Korea And Pilot Rescued

WorldUS F-16 Jet Fighter Crashes Off South Korea And Pilot Rescued
A US military F-16 jet fighter crashed off the west coast of South Korea and the pilot was rescued after ejecting from the aircraft, Yonhap News reported Wednesday, citing unidentified military sources.
An F-16 takes off during a South Korea and US combined training exercise "Max Thunder" at the Kunsan airbase June 17, 2008 in Kunsan, South Korea. The Max Thunder exercise will test aircrew's war-fighting skills in realistic combat situations and involve both ROKAF and USAF flying and maintenance units from around the Pacific and continental Untied States. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) Photographer: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images AsiaPac
No details on the crash or the possible cause of the incident that took place near a US airbase in Gunsan were provided.
The incident is the second in about six weeks and follows the crash of a US F-16 jet on a training mission into waters off the coast of South Korea in mid-December.
