US Embassy Reacts To H-1B Visa Delays In India: ‘We Are Targeting…’
India has spoken to the US regarding cancellation of thousands of H-1B visa interviews that were scheduled from December 15 onwards.
Amid growing concerns over cancellation of H-1B visa interviews, the US Embassy in India said the country is targeting those who are “facilitating illegal immigration to the country.”
"The United States is targeting individuals and companies that prey on vulnerable people by facilitating illegal immigration to the United States," the official X page of the US Embassy in India said.
The United States is targeting individuals and companies that prey on vulnerable people by facilitating illegal immigration to the United States.
Earlier on Friday, Dec. 26, it shared a video highlighting visa frauds and steps people can take to identify such scams.
"Ever come across messages or agents promising guaranteed visas or faster approvals? Visa scams and fraud are more common than you think, and they can cost you time, money, and your travel plans. This #VisaFriday, we’re highlighting steps you can take to identify scams, avoid fraud, and ensure you’re making an informed decision," it said.
Ever come across messages or agents promising guaranteed visas or faster approvals? Visa scams and fraud are more common than you think, and they can cost you time, money, and your travel plans. This #VisaFriday, we're highlighting steps you can take to identify scams, avoid fraud, and ensure you're making an informed decision
H-1B visa delays
The US Embassy's posts on social media come at a time when the Indian government has flagged key issues related to delays in processing of H-1B visas for Indian nationals with the United States.
Thousands of H-1B visa interviews that were scheduled from December 15 onwards, were cancelled and later postponed abruptly by several months - as late as May 2026 in a few cases. This was done to scrutinise the social media posts of all the applicants.
Also, the US, recently, stated that it is expanding the online presence reviews for H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of the standard visa screening. It mentioned that the social media vetting is conducted worldwide for "all applicants of all nationalities" across the two categories.
WORLDWIDE ALERT FOR H-1B AND H-4 VISA APPLICANTS— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 22, 2025
Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has received several representations from Indian nationals facing problems with rescheduling of visa appointments.
"Visa related issues pertain to the sovereign domain of any country, we have flagged these issues and our concerns to the US side, both here in New Delhi and in Washington, DC," Jaiswal said.
Tech companies across the US utilise the H-1B visa programme to hire foreign workers, with Indians forming the largest group among all the H-1B visa holders.
The US administration has taken several steps over illegal immigration ever since Donald Trump returned to office in January. Earlier, it asked all the applicants to keep their social media profiles 'public'. Defending the social media check policy, the US State Department said, "Every visa adjudication is a national security decision".
The mass cancellation of H-1B visa interviews are now creating significant delays for workers planning to return to the US.