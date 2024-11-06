Donald Trump Victory Sparks Trump Trade Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump quickly put his stamp on financial markets Tuesday night. As the votes piled up in key swing states in his favour, leaving him on the cusp of returning to the White House, all the tried-and-true Trump Trade plays erupted.

US stocks surged, with S&P futures climbing 1.4%; the dollar posted its biggest gain against major currencies since 2020; Treasury bonds tumbled, sending benchmark yields up more than 0.1 percentage point; and Bitcoin soared to a record.

All the votes aren’t in yet but the moves send a clear signal that investors expect a second Trump administration to look a lot like his first one: a steady stream of policies (tax cuts, deregulation, tariffs) that will simultaneously stoke economic growth, corporate profits and inflation.

For those on Wall Street who’ve been riding the Trump Trade, it was a moment of vindication, even if it ultimately proves fleeting.

“If you had the Trump trade on for the last six weeks, it’s been outstanding,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Investment. “The question is these winning runs don’t last forever and is this a good time to take profits.”