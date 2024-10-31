US Elections 2024: A Walk Down Memory Lane With Memorable Battles, Slogans

The US presidential election has long been a battleground of ideas, personalities, and pivotal moments that shape the nation's political landscape and also have a far-reaching impact on global politics. From nail-biting contests to iconic slogans and memorable quotes, the last two decades of elections tell a compelling story of democracy in action.

The legacy of US presidential campaigns extends beyond the counting of votes, encompassing the words that continue to resonate long after the casting of ballots. With each election, new slogans and quotes emerge, continuing to shape the political narrative and engage future generations.

NDTV Profit revisits the most significant election battles, highlighting slogans that resonated with voters and showcasing poignant quotes that defined campaigns.