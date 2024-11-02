US Elections 2024: Trump Vs Harris Contest Hinges On Economy, Foreign Policy, Key Promises

Ukraine

Harris has promised unabated military aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing war against Russia. She is also in favour of strengthening strategic ties with European allies amid the threat posed by Moscow.

Trump, on the other hand, has been critical of the flow of money into Ukraine and has vowed to end the war "within 24 hours" if he gets elected.

Middle East

Unwavered support to Israel is one area where Harris and Trump are on the same page. Although Harris has been critical of loss of civilian lives in Gaza, she has largely endorsed Biden's view of providing arms and other military aid to Israel.

Trump, who has earlier criticised the calls for ceasefire, wants the conflict to end soon.

Taiwan

The island region, which faces the threat of a potential Chinese invasion, did not emerge as a major poll issue. Harris has stated that she would honour the commitments that the US has made towards Taiwan.

Trump, however, has said on the campaign trail that Taiwan needs to pay to get protected. He has also accused Taiwan of "stealing" the US chip industry.

NATO

Similar to Biden, Harris supports the strengthening of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation amid the Russian aggression seen in Ukraine. She believes that defence cooperation is at the core of the strategic alliance.

On the other hand, Trump is of the view that NATO is a strain on US resources. According to him, the European allies should pay to the US if they need the country's protection.