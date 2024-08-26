US Election: Trump And Harris Are Both Faltering Economically, Says Ruchir Sharma

The US presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is around the corner and out of all the promises being made during the heated campaign, there is one aspect that worries Ruchir Sharma the most.

"Loads are said in the campaign, but the bigger red flag is the promises made while they are unaware of their deficit and debt," said Ruchir Sharma, chairman of Rockefeller Capital Management International.

In conversation with market veteran Ramesh Damani, Sharma talked about the 6% deficit that the US economy is facing during the economic recovery. This degree of deficit is only justified in situations of sharp depression or war, according to the author.

An economic downturn could potentially bring it up to 10% debt on this path, he said.