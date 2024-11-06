US Election Results: Trade Tariffs To FPI Flows—What Donald Trump Win Means For India

Former United States President Donald Trump could be on his way back to the White House, as the results of the US presidential poll so far show he is on the cusp of a historic win.

A Trump win will impact markets worldwide, including India, as the 78-year-old has vowed to steer away from the economic and trade policies of President Joe Biden.

The initial reaction of Indian equity market to Trump's win has been positive, with both the frontline indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, gaining by a percentage point.

"Donald Trump's win is expected to lift the US markets for a short-period. The Indian indices will also edge higher, but such a rally will be for a limited period. The actual impact of Trump's presidency will be known after he takes charge," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities Pvt.

The reason behind the market's initial euphoria over a Trump win is that his policies are expected to provide a "short boost" to the US economy, he explained. If the American economy gains momentum, some of the emerging economies will also benefit due to a ripple effect.

An uptick in the US economy bodes well for India, as the country is a major exporter of information technology services, pharmaceutical products, gems and jewellery.