US Election Results 2024: 10 Key Points To Catch Up On Trends So Far
As the 2024 US presidential election results unfold, America is witnessing a fiercely competitive contest between Vice President Kamala Harris, representing the Democratic Party, and former president Donald Trump, leading the Republican charge. With crucial swing states playing an outsized role in determining the outcome, here's a breakdown of key trends and developments so far:
Seat Distribution So Far
Donald Trump scored the Republicans 204 seats as of 09:14 a.m. IST, whereas Kamala Harris lags with 112 seats for the Democrats.
Swing States Are Deciding the Race
The battle for the White House hinges on a handful of swing states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. These states have historically shifted between parties, and their outcomes will likely determine who claims victory. Both candidates are focused on securing these critical battlegrounds.
Pennsylvania's Importance
For Kamala Harris, the results in Pennsylvania are particularly significant. No Democrat has entered the White House without winning Pennsylvania since 1948, making the state a must-win for Harris' path to victory.
Trump's Early Wins
As of the latest reports, Donald Trump has secured key victories in multiple states, including Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Nebraska, and others. Trump also reportedly triumphed in both Kansas and Texas—two states that are vital to his path to 270 electoral votes.
Harris' Wins So Far
Kamala Harris has made inroads in more traditionally blue states, with victories in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Illinois, Colorado, and New York. However, these states alone won’t be enough to secure the presidency; Harris needs to maintain momentum in the swing states.
Trump Leading In Key Swing States
Trump has reportedly won North Carolina. As of 9:00 AM IST, Trump was leading in five of the most crucial swing states—Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Wisconsin. This gives the former president an early edge, but the race remains fluid as votes continue to be counted.
Harris Leads in Michigan
Harris has managed to hold onto a slim lead in Michigan, a state that has been a bellwether in recent elections. A victory here could be a lifeline for Harris, but it is still too early to call.
Bomb Threats Disrupt Voting
Voting has been temporarily halted in several polling places across Georgia due to a series of hoax bomb threats. This disruption, which has also affected DeKalb County, comes as polling stations extend their hours to accommodate affected voters. While the impact on turnout remains unclear, these disturbances add a layer of uncertainty to an already tense election day.
Voter Concerns Shaping The Election
According to exit polls, voter concerns are sharply divided between democracy and the economy. Around 35% of voters said protecting democracy is their top issue, with 31% citing the economy as their primary concern. Other issues like abortion and immigration are also playing significant roles, with women prioritising abortion and immigration more than men.
A Record-Breaking Campaign Spend
The 2024 election is poised to be the most expensive in US history, with total contributions expected to surpass $16 billion. This marks a substantial increase from the $15.1 billion spent in 2020 and more than double the $6.5 billion spent in 2016. The unprecedented flood of money into the race reflects the high stakes of the election and the intense battle for every vote.