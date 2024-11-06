US Election Result 2024: Who is Ro Khanna? Indian-American Re-Elected From California

Indian-American Representative Ro Khanna has secured another term in the US House from California's 17th Congressional District. Khanna comfortably defeated his Republican opponent Anita Chen.

Khanna was elected to the US House for the first time in 2016 after unsettling eight-term incumbent Democratic Representative Mike Honda. The 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, has been a stronghold of the Democrats since 1990.

Here is everything you need to know about Ro Khanna, the Indian-American Democrat who was re-elected from California.