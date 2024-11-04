US Election 2024: Banks To Energy—The Wall Street Stocks Likely To Swing On Trump Vs Harris Outcome

Wall Street, which has largely been upbeat ahead of the US presidential election, may witness a short-term rally if former president Donald Trump defeats Democrat rival Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 electoral showdown, analysts say.

"The immediate reaction will be positive as Trump's win will provide a boost to the US indices," Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities Pvt., said. "This rally will be short-lived as long-term movement of stocks will depend on his policies after he takes charge."

On the flip side, a Harris win may lead to a short-term decline, he said, but added that such a negative sentiment would last for a very limited period.

Wall Street observers point out that there are several stocks that could swing either way in the immediate aftermath of the US elections.