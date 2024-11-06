US Election 2024: Voters Sue Elon Musk For Fraud Over $1 Million Election Sweepstakes

(Bloomberg) --Voters who signed up for Elon Musk’s million-dollar voter giveaway are suing the Tesla Inc. chief and his America PAC, claiming entrants were misled about how winners were picked.

A day after surviving a legal challenge in Pennsylvania, Musk’s daily sweepstakes was hit Tuesday with fresh claims in federal courts in Texas and Michigan.

Jacqueline McAferty of Arizona alleged she never would have signed the America PAC petition and handed over personal identifying information if she knew the winners weren’t picked at random and she had no chance of taking home $1 million. In reality, the winners weren’t picked at random, but were carefully selected to be spokespeople for the pro-Donald Trump political action committee.

Musk and the PAC “defrauded” McAferty and others by seeking their political support on the billionaire’s social media platform X, encouraging people to sign a petition calling for free speech and the right to bear arms with the chance to “randomly” win $1 million, according to the proposed class-action complaint she filed in Austin.