US Elections 2024: Indian Stocks, Sector That May Be Impacted In Trump Vs Harris Trade

The US presidential election 2024 has put in play the 'Trump trade' as the Street widely expects the former president to come back to the White House. But polls are predicting a nail-biting finish with all boiling down to the swing states that will determine who gets first to the 270 mark with the electoral college votes.

A 'Trump trade' has seen the Street betting big on equity as it is widely believed that his coming back to power will propel the stock markets further. The trade has seen 10-year Treasuries fall and its yield at 4.28%, it has also seen dollar strengthen against key currencies.

But if the vice president gets to the White House, there will be unwinding of the 'Trump trade'. The Treasuries will rally with yield falling and the dollar will correct significantly to give up recent gains.

'Trump trade' has also seen money being withdrawn from the emerging markets. Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn nearly Rs 1.3 lakh crore in the last 26 days from the Indian market.

All these will have an impact on Dalal Street, with stocks in sectors like information technology, pharma and renewables likely to react strongly to the election results.