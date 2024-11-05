US Election 2024: The Rollercoaster Of Market Jitters Pre And Post Previous Polls

2008: The markets were already feeling the pain of the Great Recession, but the month leading up to Barack Obama's first win was particularly brutal. The Dow Jones lost around 4.19%, the Nasdaq 100 took a 5.98% hit, and the S&P 500 fell 6.67%. Here in India, the Nifty 50 dropped 10.4%.

2012: Obama's re-election bid came with a bit of a hiccup—The Dow dropped 4.98%, and the Nasdaq went down 7.09%. But here was the kicker: The S&P 500 climbed 4.55%, and Nifty was barely in the red (just 0.23%). It was the one election that showed a bit of optimism before the vote.

2016: The market before the Trump election vote was a bit of a mixed bag, with the Dow up by 1.42%, while the Nasdaq was down 1.4%. The S&P sat flat at 0.02%, and Nifty was down 3.18%. There was a sense of uncertainty as the markets were on the brink of a shake-up.

2020: The markets had already been through the wringer thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, but they had started to show signs of recovery by November. The Dow was up 3.02%, while the Nasdaq and S&P were both 2.84% and 3.83% higher. The Nifty also saw a boost of 6.15%.