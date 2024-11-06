US Election 2024 Results: Seven Key States That Hold The Key To Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump’s Win

Swing states in US elections are states where either a Democrat or a Republican can win the race to the White House. These states do not generally favour the 'blue' Democrats or 'red' Republicans and are hence known as 'purple' states.

A president in the US is not elected solely by popular vote; they have to secure enough electoral college votes. Trump or Harris must win at least 270 out of the 538 electoral college votes to become the 47th President of the United States.

Each state in the US has a definite number of such electoral college votes, depending on their population. It follows a 'winner-takes-all' policy, which allows the candidate who passes a majority in a state to take all the electoral college votes.

This makes the 'purple' states important in US elections as candidates try to focus more on the voters who traditionally remain undecided till the polling date.