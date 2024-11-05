US Election 2024: Richard Nixon To Donald Trump, A Look At The Last 10 Presidents
United States will vote to elect its 47th President on Nov. 5. The primary contest in the race to the White House is between former US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris. The US Presidential election, held once every four years, takes place on the Tuesday following the first Monday of November, as laid down in the country’s Constitution.
As the US looks to vote, here is a look at the last 10 presidents of the country.
Last 10 US Presidents
Joe Biden
In office from Jan. 20, 2021 to present.
Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., popularly called Joe Biden, is the 46th President of the United States. He is a Democratic Party member, who also served as the Vice President for two terms under Barack Obama’s leadership. Biden was initially supposed to contest in the elections this year, but he withdrew his candidature in July, endorsing Kamala Harris for the post.
Donald Trump
In office from Jan. 20, 2017 to Jan. 20, 2021.
The 45th President of the US, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump was a businessman and media personality before his stint in politics. He is also one of the two key candidates in the Presidential elections this year.
Barack Obama
In office from Jan. 20, 2009 to Jan. 20, 2017.
Barack Hussein Obama II, a member of the Democratic Party, was the first African-American President of the United States. He served as the 44th president of the United States, serving two full terms from 2009 to 2017.
George W. Bush
In office from Jan. 20, 2001 to Jan. 20, 2009.
George Walker Bush was the 43rd president of the country. A member of the Republican Party, he previously served as the 46th governor of Texas from 1995 to 2000.
Bill Clinton
In office from Jan. 20, 1993 to Jan. 20, 2001.
Bill Clinton, a lawyer by profession, served as the 42nd president of the US. The Democratic leader previously served as Governor of Arkansas.
George H. W. Bush
In office from Jan. 20, 1989 to Jan. 20, 1993.
George Herbert Walker Bush, the 42nd president, also served as the 43rd vice-president from 1981 to 1989 under Ronald Reagan.
Ronald Reagan
In office from Jan. 20, 1981, to Jan. 20, 1989.
Ronald Reagan was a member of the Republican Party and served as the 40th President of the United States.
Jimmy Carter
In office from Jan. 20, 1977 to Jan. 20, 1981.
Jimmy Carter served as the 39th president of the United States. The Democratic Party member won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work in diplomacy and advocacy.
Gerald Ford
In office from Aug. 9, 1974 to Jan. 20, 1977.
Gerald Ford was the 38th president of the United States, and served as the 40th vice-president under President Richard Nixon.
Richard Nixon
In office from Jan. 20 1969 to Aug. 9, 1974.
Republican Party member Richard Nixon served as president from 1969 until his resignation in 1974 following the Watergate Scandal.