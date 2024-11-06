US Election 2024 Results Might Not Be Known For Several Days, Says Harris Campaign

According to the election night note by Dillon, between 10 pm and midnight EST (8.30 am and 10.30 am IST), most results would come from Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan (15 electoral college votes). “But if these races are close they may not be called,” she said.

During this time period, partial results are expected from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona. Initial results would start trickling in from Nevada, which has six electoral college votes.