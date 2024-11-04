US Election 2024: Result Date, Time And How The US President Is Elected

Elections in the US are different from how they take place in India. The US follows a more complex process involving multiple stages.

As the first step, parties choose their nominees through internal elections at a national convention. After the nominees are chosen, the Democratic and Republican nominees conduct campaigns across the country to garner popularity. They also face each other in televised debates.

The US uses a system called the Electoral College to elect its president. In this, 538 electors formally elect the president and vice president. A candidate has to get at least 270 electoral votes to secure a majority.

Electoral votes are equal to a state's congressional representation, the sum of its House Representatives (based on the population) and two Senators. California, a densely populated state, has 54 electoral votes. Smaller states like Wyoming have a minimum of 3 electoral votes.

The candidate who wins the popular votes in a state takes all of that state's electoral votes. This happens in 48 states, other than Maine and Nebraska.

Finally, Electors gather in December in their states to vote for their president and vice president. The Congress then counts the electoral votes and declares the results on Jan. 6 and the new president takes charge on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.