US Election 2024 Outcome: Experts Discuss Early Trends, Say Indian Markets Shielded

Donald Trump is leading the US presidential elections race, but some experts think it is too early to call a winner. Irrespective of the poll result, Indian markets are the most shielded, they said.

Mitul Kotecha, head of forex and EM Macro Strategy Asia at Barclays, said Indian markets were the most shielded from US elections, given that it is a closed economy with strongly managed currency and a lot of domestic impetus in equity flows.

At the same time, he noted a firming dollar could have negative repercussions for the Asian and Indian markets. "A Trump win would see the dollar sharply higher. We have already been seeing that as markets are adding Trump premium," he said, adding the US yield curve would move higher.

However, Harris' win will push yields lower. "Tariff implementation by Trump could have implications for Fed. Currently, we believe the Fed will go in for a rate cut in December, and thrice next year," he said. It may result in Fed not cutting aggressively, he added.