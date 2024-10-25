US Election 2024: Latest Survey Shows Donald Trump Takes Narrow Lead Over Kamala Harris

Similarly, CBS News said Trump has improved his favourability ratings. “His -13-point net favourability rating (positive minus negative) from August has improved to -6 nationally. Views on Harris are only a bit less negative at -10, compared with -8 in August. (She had risen to +3 in September in the NBC poll, but now appears to have given up her post-convention gains.) Harris fares better in the battleground states with a -5 net favourability rating, equal to Trump’s,” it said.