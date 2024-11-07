US Election 2024: India To Get Larger Share Of US Import Basket, Says Nilesh Shah

Donald Trump's return to the White House would usher in big changes with a shift towards a more stable, predictable geopolitical environment—a development that could bring much-needed calm to trade relations and, notably, boost US-India strategic ties, according to Nilesh Shah, the founder of Envision Capital.

One of the major shifts Shah expects is a tough stance on China, marked by rising tariffs and trade barriers. Shah told NDTV Profit that this could allow India to gain a greater share of the US import market as both countries strengthen their economic ties.

In a trade environment less prone to disruptions, global cargo movement and supply chains may see a smoother path, potentially easing the logistical nightmares that have plagued freight costs and delayed deliveries worldwide, Shah noted.

On the tech front, Shah underscored the need to differentiate between two classes of Indian IT companies—the top-tier giants and a rising crop of smaller players in the tier 2 to tier 4 space.

While large caps continue to grow, the real action lies in the smaller firms as global investments in AI swell to unprecedented levels, said Shah.

Shah also sees opportunities in conventional sectors. Consumer goods, fintech, and AI stand to benefit as urbanisation and digital adoption reshape the global economy. While fast-moving consumer goods giants once rode high on vast distribution networks, the future may belong to smaller direct-to-consumer brands that leverage niche markets and innovate faster. Adjusting for inflation, large FMCG firms have struggled to post substantial growth over the last decade.

One standout sector in Shah's view? Beauty and personal care. Disruptive small players are increasingly challenging legacy brands and capturing consumer attention.

Turning to commodities, particularly metals, and the electronics manufacturing space, Shah is bearish. He believed that the EMS space has seen its best days for now.