US Election 2024: Five Factors That Could Impact Indian IT Companies

Many Indian IT companies need employees to go to client sites and work. This is called onsite work. In order to allow workers from outside the US to work in the country, employers need to obtain a H-1B visa for such employees. The employment of these workers is dependent on the denial/approval rate of such visas.

The denial rates for H-1B visas rose significantly under Donald Trump's first term. Denials for new H-1B petitions for initial employment rose from 6% in FY15 to 24% in FY18, but then dropped to 4% in FY21, according to data by American Immigration Council and US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Under Biden's presidency, the denial rate was the lowest at 2% in FY21 and FY22.

Indian IT companies are now less vulnerable to denials for H-1B visa. This is because their dependence on H1-B visa has now reduced as they have built local workforce in the US itself. This is reflected in the drop in H1-B approvals for big IT players like Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Wipro Ltd.

JM Financial estimates that 65% of Infosys' US employees were on H-1B/L-1 visas in FY17. This fell below 50% in FY20 and is likely to have trended down. Similarly, Wipro reported 69% of global workforce as localised in FY20.