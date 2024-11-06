US Election 2024: Donald Trump's Likely Earning In A Month As President
The President of the United States receives an annual salary of $400,000 (approximately Rs 3.36 crore), a figure set by Congress back in 2001, as reported by Business Today. This translates to $33,333 per month (approximately Rs 28.07 lakh).
Donald Trump, during his tenure as the 45th president of the United States, was entitled to the above mentioned compensation package, though his monthly earnings were not as high as some global counterparts. While this may seem like a sizable salary, it is important to note that it falls below the top 1% income threshold in the US, which is around $788,000 (approximately Rs 6.63 crore) annually, as per BT.
In addition to his base salary, the US president is entitled to various allowances that enhance the overall compensation package. These include:
$50,000 for personal and official duties.
$100,000 for official travel expenses.
$19,000 for entertainment purposes.
$100,000 for redecorating the White House upon assuming office.
When you factor in these allowances, the total annual compensation package for the president comes to about $569,000 (approximately Rs 4.79 crore), significantly higher than the base salary alone, the BT report stated.
Moreover, the president enjoys non-monetary benefits, which can be equally valuable. For example, the president resides in the White House without paying rent, has access to Air Force One and Marine One, and is chauffeured in a fleet of armored limousines.
Additionally, the president receives round-the-clock Secret Service protection and comprehensive healthcare—all essential parts of the high-profile role.
As the results of the 2024 US presidential election unfold, Trump is leading the Electoral College with 270 votes, and that's how many votes are needed to clinch victory. His Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, trailed with 224 votes, as Trump solidified his win by taking key swing states.
In his victory speech, delivered from his rally in Florida, Trump declared his win a triumph over all odds. He referred to his second presidential term as a milestone in American political history.