US Election 2024: Donald Trump's Likely Earning In A Month As President

The President of the United States receives an annual salary of $400,000 (approximately Rs 3.36 crore), a figure set by Congress back in 2001, as reported by Business Today. This translates to $33,333 per month (approximately Rs 28.07 lakh).

Donald Trump, during his tenure as the 45th president of the United States, was entitled to the above mentioned compensation package, though his monthly earnings were not as high as some global counterparts. While this may seem like a sizable salary, it is important to note that it falls below the top 1% income threshold in the US, which is around $788,000 (approximately Rs 6.63 crore) annually, as per BT.