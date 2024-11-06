US Election 2024: Democracy, Economy Are Top Issues As Discontented Americans Vote

(Bloomberg) -- The first polls have closed in the US presidential election, with exit polls showing voters motivated by concerns about democracy and the economy in a frenzied race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump that could take days to settle.

As the candidates race to secure 270 Electoral College votes, precincts closed at 6 p.m. local time in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, two safely Republican states. Additional voting sites are due to close at 7 p.m., including in key swing state Georgia.

Voters said democracy and the economy mattered the most when deciding their presidential vote in exit polls released Tuesday afternoon by a consortium of networks that included NBC News, Fox News, and CNN.

Around 35% of voters — including a plurality of both men and women — said democracy was their top issue and 31% said the economy, while 14% picked abortion. Immigration was the top issue for 11% of voters. Abortion was the top issue for 19% of women versus just 8% of men. Only 4% of voters said foreign policy was their biggest concern.