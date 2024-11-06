US Election 2024: Elected Government Faces Balancing Act With India, China, Says Sridhar Sivaram

The United States faces a delicate balancing act when it comes to its relations with both India and China, according to Sridhar Sivaram, investment director at Enam Holdings Ltd. Regardless of which side wins the political battle in the US, it may not necessarily spell disaster for India, he said.

The broader takeaway, according to Sivaram, is that Washington must avoid antagonizing both the Asian giants, as they both play crucial roles in global trade and geopolitics.

The potential political shifts in Washington may have ripple effects on sectors, especially in areas like pharmaceuticals, Sivaram told NDTV Profit. A Republican administration could spell trouble for the big pharmaceutical companies, which could inadvertently benefit India’s generic drug manufacturers. If bigpharma faces restrictions or regulatory pressure, it could open up opportunities for India, as the generics market might boom, Sivaram said.