US Election 2024: As Donald Trump Leads In Early Trends, Elon Musk Says 'The Future Is Gonna Be So...'

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has openly endorsed former US President Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential elections, could not contain his excitement as the Republican Party candidate took the lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in early trends.

Musk posted a photo with Trump where the two can be seen engrossed in a discussion as the trend of the 2024 Presidential election result ran on a screen in the background.

Musk used the fire emoticon to express his feelings about Trump taking the lead, suggesting that the future is going to be good if the former president comes back to the White House.

“The future is gonna be so ,” he posted on X, with fire and US flag emoticons.