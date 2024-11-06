NDTV ProfitWorldUS Election 2024: As Donald Trump Leads In Early Trends, Elon Musk Says 'The Future Is Gonna Be So...'
US Election 2024: As Donald Trump Leads In Early Trends, Elon Musk Says 'The Future Is Gonna Be So...'

Musk posted a photo with Trump where the two can be seen engrossed in a discussion.

06 Nov 2024, 12:17 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Trump won key swing states of North Carolina and Georgia as he extended his lead over Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris. (Photo source: X/Elon Musk)</p></div>
Billionaire Elon Musk, who has openly endorsed former US President Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential elections, could not contain his excitement as the Republican Party candidate took the lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in early trends.

Musk posted a photo with Trump where the two can be seen engrossed in a discussion as the trend of the 2024 Presidential election result ran on a screen in the background.

Musk used the fire emoticon to express his feelings about Trump taking the lead, suggesting that the future is going to be good if the former president comes back to the White House.

“The future is gonna be so ,” he posted on X, with fire and US flag emoticons.

The billionaire backed Trump during Tuesday’s polling. He will be spending the election night with the Republican and his supporters at Mar-a-Lago, New York Times reported citing sources.

The Tesla Chief Executive Officer was seen attending an election watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.

Musk made another X post saying, “Game, set and match,” a common phrase in tennis that indicates that a competitor has won.

The Tesla boss, who is also the richest person in the world, has spent millions of dollars to support the Republican presidential candidate since July, when he officially endorsed Trump. According to a report by NDTV, the billionaire has donated at least $118 million to the political action committee of Trump. This organisation collects funds for elections.

Donald Trump Ahead Of Kamala Harris

Trump won key swing states of North Carolina and Georgia as he extended his lead over Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris. According to data from Bloomberg, Trump has maintained a lead in other major swing states including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Harris has won from her home state of California.

